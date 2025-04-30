Red Cross begins repatriation of Congo soldiers from rebel-controlled Goma

Goma, April 30 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday launched the repatriation of several hundred unarmed members of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Armed Forces (FARDC) and National Police (PNC) from the eastern city of Goma to the capital, Kinshasa.

These personnel had taken refuge at the base of the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) in Goma since late January, when the city came under the control of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.

According to Myriam Favier, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Goma, the operation follows extensive negotiations between all relevant parties, including the DRC government, MONUSCO, and representatives of the M23.

Though the exact number of those repatriated was not disclosed, the ICRC confirmed that they include several hundred individuals who had remained at the MONUSCO base since the start of the crisis.

"These individuals will be received and processed by the national authorities upon their arrival in Kinshasa," Favier said, emphasising that the operation is being conducted in strict compliance with international humanitarian law and with the voluntary consent of those involved.

Under the agreement reached with the ICRC, all parties have pledged to ensure the safety of those in the convoys and to contribute actively to the success of this complex humanitarian operation, she said.

"We call on all actors to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility, given the sensitive nature of the mission," Favier added.

Bruno Lemarquis, Acting Head of MONUSCO, praised the field teams for their dedication and reaffirmed MONUSCO's commitment to fulfilling its mission even under critical conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also appreciated the ICRC's essential role as a neutral intermediary.

The FARDC also welcomed, via a statement, the launch of the evacuation to Kinshasa of soldiers, police officers, and members of their families who had been under MONUSCO protection for over three months in Goma.

This week also marked the start of the withdrawal of regional troops of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) from Goma via the Rwandan border, following agreements made with M23 and in line with decisions taken by regional heads of state.

Eastern DRC has been mired in decades of conflict, particularly offensives by the M23. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the humanitarian situation in the region remains dire.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 100,000 DRC refugees fled to neighboring countries in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

Within the DRC, overcrowded camps and host communities are struggling to absorb the influx, with looming threats of mpox, cholera, and measles outbreaks.

