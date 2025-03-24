Recognition at Hockey India Awards is a huge motivating factor for the team: Harmanpreet

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Singh's blistering form over the past year has found him on the list of several awards, including the FIH Player of the Year 2024, but what truly holds a special place in his heart is the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2024 which is presented to the winner by the family member of the hockey great who was part of Indian Hockey's golden era. The awards were held earlier this month in New Delhi.

Speaking about the momentous occasion, Harmanpreet said, "This award is just so special for me. Not only is it presented by the family of one of the greatest players in India's hockey history, but the award is also presented in front of an audience that includes several hockey greats from the past and present. This year, the Hockey India Annual Awards were truly special, as we got to celebrate our achievements amidst the legends of 1975 Hockey World Cup."

He further highlighted that his individual success as a goal machine for India could not have been possible without the support of his teammates. "I obviously dedicate this award to them and my family who have stood by me like a rock. I have said this many times that if I am scoring goals then it is also their (my team) efforts," he said.

Harmanpreet has been in top form for India and was also instrumental in scoring a brace against Spain to win the Olympic bronze medal last year. He has followed up this performance with a successful outing in the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir and led the team from the front at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 where the team is currently placed third in the points table.

"It's been a good start to the new Olympic cycle for the team. We have been on an upward climb and focused on taking our performance to the next level particularly this year where the World Cup qualification is at stake. We have been inspired listening to the 1975 World Cup winning team at the Hockey India Awards about their experience and adulation from the nation when they won this trophy even before cricket could win a World Cup in 1983. We want to emulate their success," added Harmanpreet.

He also highlighted that the annual awards by Hockey India is a huge motivating factor for the team. "With the annual awards being held every year, it has been hugely motivating for the players to receive the award in front of teammates and we are grateful to Hockey India," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.