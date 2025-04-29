Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger undergoes surgery, expected to miss Club World Cup

Madrid, April 29 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been ruled out of the season and is expected to miss the FIFA Club World Cup, having undergone surgery for a partial tear of the external meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday.

Rudiger has had an issue with his left knee through the 2024/25 season and was unable to continue past the 111th minute during the final of the Copa Del Rey against FC Barcelona. He was later shown a red card after throwing an object towards referee De Burgos Bengoetxea.

"Our player Antonio Rudiger underwent successful surgery today for a partial tear of the external meniscus in his left leg. The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes under the supervision of Real Madrid Medical Services. Rudiger will begin recovery soon," read the statement by the club.

During Real's 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, Rudiger and his teammates reacted angrily to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe shortly before the final whistle. Rudiger was so angry at the decision, and he appeared to throw an object towards the referee Bengoetxea.

The defender was then shown a red card, as were Vazquez and Bellingham, after the trio attempted to protest. Having been sent off, Rudiger was restrained by his teammates and was prevented from reaching the match official.

In his official post-match report to the Spanish Football Federation, as per the Metro, Bengoetxea confirmed Rudiger had thrown ‘an object which missed me,’ while Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle for an ‘aggressive attitude’ towards the officials.

Rudiger’s injury raises concern for Real as the club has been stretched thin defensively across the season. If reports are to be believed, the Los Blancos have made the signing of central defenders their top priority this summer.

Madrid's season is on the brink of ending as their only hope of winning a title is to cut the four-point gap between them and Barca. The final El Clasico of the season is scheduled to be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys May 11.

