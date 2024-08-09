Ready to work with interim govt in Bangladesh, says China

Dhaka, Aug 9 (IANS) Citing that friendship between China and Bangladesh runs "long and deep", Beijing said on Friday that it "stands ready" to work with the newly-formed interim government in Bangladesh to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

"China has noted that Bangladesh has formed an interim government and welcomes it. China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. We respect Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people," said a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

An interim government was sworn in on Thursday night in Bangladesh with Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus as its Chief Advisor.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister on Monday.

Widespread violence, especially targetting the minority Hindu community, was reported from throughout the country following Hasina's departure to India.

The former PM paid an official visit to China last month (July 8-10) at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"We stand firmly by our policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with all the people of Bangladesh. The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep. China values its relations with Bangladesh, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas, and further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," the Chinese spokesperson added.

Yunus, who arrived in Dhaka only on Thursday afternoon from Paris, promised after taking oath that he would "uphold, support and protect" the Constitution and perform his duties sincerely.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.