RCP Singh launches new party ‘Aap Sab Ki Aawaz’

Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) Former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, also known as RCP Singh, officially launched a new political party named "Aap Sab Ki Aawaz" (ASA) in Bihar.

During the launch, Singh introduced ASA as a fresh option aimed at offering a new political alternative for the people of Bihar.

Highlighting the significance of the party's name, he explained that ASA, which translates to "hope," reflects the party's aspiration to bring renewed optimism to Bihar's political landscape.

“Aap Sab Ki Aawaz will have 140 founding members and plans to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections,” Singh said.

Describing the party flag, Singh said: “The flag is divided into three horizontal bands—green on top, yellow in the middle, and sky blue at the bottom. A black circle is placed in the middle of the yellow band, where the party’s symbol will eventually be added once it is allocated by the Election Commission.”

Singh emphasised the significance of launching ASA on Diwali, coinciding with National Unity Day and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whom he honoured for his role in Indian unity.

RCP Singh, originally a seasoned IAS officer, transitioned into politics in 2010, quickly rising to become a prominent leader in JD-U, second only to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

His political standing within the party began to shift in 2021 when he accepted the role of Union Steel Minister in the Modi cabinet. During his tenure, some of Singh’s decisions reportedly clashed with Nitish Kumar’s expectations.

At that time, Singh, as JD-U national president, was tasked with negotiating ministerial positions with the BJP, but his stance didn’t align with Kumar’s preferences. This led to pressure from Nitish Kumar, resulting in Singh’s resignation from the role of party president, with Lalan Singh succeeding him.

Nitish Kumar later chose not to renew Singh’s Rajya Sabha membership, which led to his resignation from the Steel Ministry on July 6, 2022, just one year after his appointment.

Following this, Singh joined the BJP but did not find a prominent role, especially after Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA earlier in 2024. Now, after months of being sidelined, RCP Singh launched his own political party, aiming to establish a fresh political option in Bihar as the 2025 state elections approach.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.