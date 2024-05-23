Rashmika showcases new hookstep for song 'Sooseki' in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) After giving the viral hookstep in the song 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to showcase her dancing prowess with another catchy step in the upcoming track 'Sooseki' in the second instalment of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' as per the teaser.

On Thursday, the makers of the film Mythri Movie Makers took to X and shared the teaser of the song and announced that the track will drop on May 29. Calling it the 'Couple Song'. It will also have Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika.

Dropping the teaser, Mythri Movie Makers, wrote: “The couple song announcement video.”

On YouTube, the song was described as: “Get ready to witness the true 'Sooseki'! Rashmika is coming with a dance step! Song releasing on May 29. Stay tuned!”

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the lyrics are written by Chandra Bose, with the vocals given by Shreya Ghoshal.

The first track from the film titled 'Pushpa Raj' was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali and centred around Allu Arjun.

The first instalment 'Pushpa: The Rise', was released in 2021. It revolved around Allu Arjun’s character, a coolie, who rises in a syndicate that smuggles red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows in Andhra Pradesh.

