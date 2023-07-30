In rare surgery, doctors remove foetus in foetus

Prayagraj (UP), July 30 (IANS) A case of foetus in foetus (FIF), a rare congenital anomaly, was reported at SN Children's Hospital where a seven-month-old boy was found carrying a foetus of an equal age inside his stomach.

However, doctors performed a complex surgery to remove the foetus which had developed a head, hair, both arms and legs.

The child is now healthy and under the supervision of doctors, said Dr D Kumar, who conducted the operation.

He said, "It is a very rare case and there are probably 200 such cases in the whole world and 10 in the country."

Five days ago, a farmer from Kunda, Pratapgarh brought his seven-month-old son to his OPD at SRN Hospital. The child's mother had died after giving birth. The child's stomach was bloated. The condition was critical.

"Following initial checkup, a CT scan was done and the report showed that the child was carrying another baby. He was immediately admitted and was operated upon," Dr Kumar said.

