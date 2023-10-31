Rapid growth requires cutting-edge technology: Gadkari

Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasised the need of cutting-edge technology in all areas to guarantee the nation's rapid progress and stressed the part that students play in reaching the objective.

He also insisted that before beginning any project, research ought to be goal-oriented and thoroughly market-analysed.

He was addressing attendees at a special convocation of Assam Down Town University on Monday, where the honorary D. Litt. degree was awarded to Gadkari in appreciation of his work towards the Northeast region's infrastructure development.

"'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and a five trillion dollar GDP are what the Prime Minister has in mind. These are only achievable with the use of cutting-edge technology, where students can help transform the nation into a major economic force," Gadkari said.

According to the Union Minister, prioritising proven technology, economic feasibility, raw material availability and finished product marketability should come before conducting research.

Additionally, he said that research has to be result-oriented and performance audit is equally vital to financial audit, and both are crucial.

Gadkari urged the students to concentrate on using creative methods to support nation-building.

The Minister also went to the city's Kamakhya temple, where he offered prayers to the Goddess Kamakhya situated atop Nilachal Hill.

