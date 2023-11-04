Rapid-fire Manipur storm into Men's Football semi-finals

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Manipur stormed into the semi-finals of the Men’s Football event in the 37th National Games in Goa to set up a clash with Punjab.

In the other semi-final, Services will take on Kerala. Both the penultimate round matches will be played on Monday

In the last two Group B matches on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Fatorda, Manipur made the grade after a resounding 8-3 victory over Maharashtra.

The winners, who led 2-0 at the half time, pumped in six more in the second session to throw Maharashtra out of the competition.

Samson (3), Phijam Sanathoi Meetei (2), W Sadananda Singh (2) and Somishon Shirak scored for the winners.

Shanon Pereira, Umesh Peramba and Sufiyan Shaikh were Maharashtra goalscorers.

In the other match, Kerala and Meghalaya played a 2-2 draw. While Jithin Gopalakrishnan and Muhammed Ashiq Shoukathali were Kerala’s marksmen, Donlad Diengdoh and Dawanplielad Myrchiang made it for Meghalaya.

