Ranji Trophy: Rathod, Wadkar frustrate Mumbai after top-order wobble

Nagpur, Feb 19 (IANS) An unbroken 91-run partnership between Yash Rathod (59*) and Akshay Wadkar (31*) helped Vidarbha recover from a dramatic top-order collapse as they ended Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai at 147 for 4, extending their overall lead to 260 runs.

After being reduced to 56 for 4, Vidarbha looked in danger of squandering their first-innings advantage, but Rathod and Wadkar absorbed immense pressure to guide them to stumps unscathed. Their partnership came against a Mumbai attack that had its tail up, especially with spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian exploiting a surface showing increasing signs of variable bounce and turn.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai’s fightback was led by wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand, who displayed remarkable resilience with a hard-fought 106 off 256 balls. Resuming at 188 for 7, Mumbai’s hopes rested on Anand, and he delivered by forging a crucial 69-run stand with Tanush Kotian (33) for the eighth wicket.

Anand, who had opened the innings and remained on the field throughout, was eventually dismissed as the ninth batter out. His effort was instrumental in reducing Mumbai’s deficit as they were bowled out for 270, conceding a 113-run first-innings lead to Vidarbha. Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade, who had rattled Mumbai on Day 2, returned to take the key wicket of Kotian before the lower order folded quickly.

With a significant lead, Vidarbha’s second innings began on a disastrous note as Shardul Thakur struck second ball, removing Atharva Taide right before the tea break. Danish Malewar (29) provided some fluency but fell to Mulani, chipping one back while attempting a flick against the turn.

Vidarbha’s troubles deepened when Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey fell in quick succession, both trapped lbw—Nair to Mulani and Shorey to Kotian—as the Mumbai spinners made full use of the wearing pitch. At 56 for 4, the match was evenly poised, with Mumbai sensing an opportunity to claw back into the contest.

However, Rathod and Wadkar ensured Vidarbha finished the day on top with a determined stand that blunted a tiring Mumbai attack. Rathod, registering his second fifty-plus score in the match, played with composure, while Wadkar's gritty 102-ball stay frustrated the visitors.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 393 & 147/4 in 53 overs (Yash Rathod 59, Akshay Wadkar 31; Shams Mulani 2-50) lead Mumbai 270 all out (Akash Anand 106, Tanush Kotian 33; Parth Rekhade4-55, Harsh Dubey 2-68) by 260 runs.

–IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.