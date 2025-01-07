Ranatunga warns against Two-Tier Test cricket, calls out big three for exclusionary plans

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning captain and cricket icon Arjuna Ranatunga has expressed deep concerns about a proposal from cricket’s "Big Three" – India, England, and Australia – to restructure the Test cricket landscape. The three powerhouses are planning to create a two-tier system that prioritises matches among themselves, relegating other cricket-playing nations to a secondary status. Ranatunga fears that this move could severely harm the development of the sport, especially in smaller cricketing nations.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald revealed that the heads of the Indian, English, and Australian cricket boards are set to meet with ICC officials later this month to discuss the controversial proposal.

The agenda includes a plan to increase the frequency of Test matches among the Big Three, ensuring that these teams play each other twice every three years instead of the current schedule of once every four years. This arrangement would leave less room for matches against other nations like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa, and West Indies among them, effectively marginalizing teams outside the Big Three.

Ranatunga was unequivocal in his criticism of the plan, calling it a blatant move to prioritize profits over the integrity of the sport. "I understand the economics. Such a move will certainly line the pockets of the three boards, but sport isn’t just about Pounds, Dollars, and Rupees. Administrators must nurture and protect the game, not just fatten their coffers,” Ranatunga told Telecom Asia Sport.

Ranatunga highlighted the far-reaching implications of the proposal, particularly for emerging cricketing nations. He referenced the performance of West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, who played a pivotal role in his team’s remarkable victory against Australia at the Gabba last year. "It’s tough as nails to beat the Aussies at the Gabba, but this bloke was sensational. I’m sure even Australian fans appreciated that display of raw talent. Why would you want to deny players like him a chance by excluding other nations?"

He argued that the two-tier system would rob players from smaller nations of the opportunity to compete against the world’s best, stunting their growth and denying fans the chance to witness the kind of upsets that make cricket special.

Ranatunga didn’t hold back in criticising the corporatisation of cricket, blaming money-minded administrators for prioritizing financial gains over the spirit of the game. "To run cricket, you don’t necessarily have to be a former player, but you do need to understand the spirit of the game – its values and its rich history. Unfortunately, when corporates run the show, everything is reduced to numbers and bottom lines," he said.

He urged cricket’s administrators to remember their responsibility to preserve the game’s global appeal and inclusivity, warning that a corporate-first approach could alienate fans and players alike.

Ranatunga called upon India, the most influential cricketing nation, to take a more inclusive and visionary approach. He praised former Indian cricket administrators such as Jagmohan Dalmiya, Raj Singh Dungarpur, Sharad Pawar, and Shashank Manohar for balancing India’s interests with the broader good of world cricket. "India has always been at the forefront of shaping world cricket. Leaders like Jagmohan Dalmiya, Raj Singh Dungarpur, Sharad Pawar, and Shashank Manohar had Indian interests at heart, but they also understood the broader picture. That’s the kind of vision we need from India today – not this inward, self-serving approach."

Ranatunga emphasised that as the sport’s financial powerhouse, India has a moral obligation to ensure the survival and growth of cricket in all its forms, especially Test cricket, which remains the pinnacle of the game. He concluded by urging the ICC and cricket’s administrators to reject the Big Three’s proposal and instead focus on creating a more balanced and inclusive schedule. He advocated for a system that gives all nations, big or small, the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

"Cricket is more than a business. It’s a sport that unites nations, inspires young talent, and creates unforgettable memories. It’s the duty of those in power to preserve its essence, not to exploit it for short-term gains."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.