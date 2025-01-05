Ramesh Bidhuri targets Atishi, claims she's 'changed her father'; Kejriwal calls out BJP

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP's candidate from Kalkaji seat Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks have sparked a political storm. After making a provocative comment about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bidhuri has targeted Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

During a rally in Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri stated, "Atishi has changed her father. She used to be Marlena, now she is Singh. Her parents had filed a petition seeking clemency for Afzal Guru, the man responsible for killing young people."

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X reacted sharply to these remarks. "BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are using filthy language against Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a female Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this."

Earlier, Ramesh Bidhuri had made a controversial comment about Priyanka Gandhi, fueling political storm.

He said: "I will make a road as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek."

In the face of the backlash, Bidhuri later issued a clarification, stating, "If my words have hurt the motherly power, sisters, or anyone else, I apologise. We respect women. But I also say that Congress and AAP should first look at their deteriorating political situation."

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has also expressed anguish over the remarks made by Bidhuri.

She has also posted a message in Hindi on X, saying: "If he can use derogatory language for a female Chief Minister, just imagine how he would treat an ordinary woman if, by mistake, Ramesh Bidhuri becomes an MLA. The BJP is insulting women because they will blindly support their son and brother (Arvind Kejriwal). Ramesh Bidhuri will be badly defeated by this female Chief Minister."

The BJP has fielded Bidhuri from Kalkaji assembly constituency from where CM Atishi is an MLA.

The Congress has put up Alka Lamba as its candidate against the AAP leader in this constituency.

With two heavyweights against Atishi, the fight is expected to be a triangular one in the upcoming assembly elections date for which is likely to be announced soon.

