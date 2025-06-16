Rajkot bids farewell to former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as state observes one-day mourning

Rajkot, June 16 (IANS) The mortal remains of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who perished in the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad, were brought to Rajkot on Sunday, where he will be laid to rest with full state honours.

The city witnessed an outpouring of grief, as political dignitaries, party workers, and citizens gathered to pay their final respects.

Vijay Rupani was among the over 270 lives lost in the catastrophic crash, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers on board and others at the impact site. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and his remains were formally handed over to the family at 11.30 a.m. today.

The body was transported from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to Rajkot’s Hirasar Airport via a chartered flight, and then to his residence, where hundreds of people had assembled.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in Rajkot to attend the funeral and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister C.R. Patil and former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, were also present.

As the funeral procession moved through Rajkot, citizens lined the roads, showering flower petals and chanting slogans such as "Vijaybhai Amar Raho." BJP workers and local residents filled the streets from the airport to Shri Pujit Memorial Trust and further to Green Chowkdi, where the last rites were scheduled to be performed at 5 p.m. under full state protocol.

Vijay Rupani’s wife, Anjali Rupani, along with son Rishabh Rupani and other family members, had earlier reached the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad to receive the body. Senior state officials including Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi were also present.

In a statement to the media, Rishabh Rupani extended his condolences to all the families affected by the crash.

“This grief is not ours alone—it belongs to 270 families. I pray for peace for every soul lost. I am thankful to the health workers, police, civil defense, and RSS volunteers who worked tirelessly during this tragedy. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all who supported us in this time of sorrow,” he said.

A total of 114 DNA matches have been confirmed so far in the ongoing identification process, with 64 mortal remains handed over to families. Officials say the process is time-consuming due to the need for accuracy, and efforts are underway to complete the remaining matches. Security has been tightened in Rajkot for the funeral. DCP (Crime) Partharaj Singh Gohil informed that traffic restrictions have been implemented along the funeral route, with dedicated parking zones arranged for visiting dignitaries and attendees.

Tribute Events Scheduled

June 17: Public prayer meet at Racecourse Ground, Rajkot (3–6 p.m.)

June 19: Condolence gathering at Helipad Ground, Gandhinagar (9 a.m.–12 p.m.)

June 20: Memorial service at BJP headquarters (4–6 p.m.)

As Gujarat mourns one of its senior-most leaders, the government has declared a one-day state-wide mourning on Monday, June 16. Flags will fly at half-mast, and no official entertainment or functions will be held.

