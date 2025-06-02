Rajeev Shukla likely to become interim BCCI president: Sources

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla is set to assume the role of interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as current chief Roger Binny approaches the mandatory retirement age, sources said.

As first reported by IANS on May 31, Shukla is the frontrunner to take over the interim position once Binny turns 70 on July 19. According to the BCCI constitution, any office-bearer must relinquish their post upon reaching the age of 70, rendering Binny ineligible to continue beyond that date.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI source confirmed, "Rajeev will take charge and oversee operations for a few months. As the senior vice-president, he will assume the role in accordance with the rules."

If appointed, Shukla would oversee the responsibilities of the president for a three-month interim period until a new chief is elected.

Shukla has been serving as the BCCI vice-president since 2020. Prior to that, he held key roles in Indian cricket administration, including Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) until 2017, and Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until 2018.

Roger Binny, a key member of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, was elected the 36th President of the BCCI in 2022. He succeeded former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who held the position from 2019 to 2022. Binny became the third former Test cricketer to head the BCCI, following in the footsteps of the Maharaja of Vizianagaram and Ganguly.

During his playing career, Binny represented India in 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs, having taken 124 wickets in tota. He played a pivotal role in India's 1983 World Cup victory, taking 18 wickets, the then record in the competition.

He later served as President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. He was also a member of the BCCI selection committee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.