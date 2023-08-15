Raje meets Sitharaman amid speculations about her role in Rajasthan polls

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital amid speculations about her role in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Raje's meeting with Sitharaman came on Monday, which was also arttended by her son and Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh.

As the polls are drawing nearer, the political tussle between the Congress and the BJP has intensified in the state.

For BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frequently visiting the state and targeting the Ashok Gehlot government, while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sharpened his attacks on BJP leaders and even the Prime Minister to strengthen the Congress' position in the state.

Amid various speculations, it is yet not clear what role would be assigned to Raje in the state by the BJP leadership. However, the saffron party has made it clear that it will contest the state elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, without declaring the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Raje's supporters are now demanding that she be handed over the command of the election campaign committee.

The former Chief Minister, contrary to her image, is frequently meeting top BJP leaders and even she attended Prime Minister Modi's recent meeting with Rajasthan NDA MPs -- despite not being an MP.

BJP President J.P. Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh have advised Rajasthan BJP leaders to give full consideration to Raje.

The party high command keeps making it clear that Raje is an important leader of the party. However, despite this, the party leadership has not yet made any announcement regarding her role in the elections.

The party is well aware that it cannot win the Assembly polls by isolating Raje, but if she is given a leadership role, then the party's intention of promoting young and new leadership in the party can get a big blow.

If BJP sources are to be believed, the party high command may soon make a big announcement regarding Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.