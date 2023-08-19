Rajasthan's Deepika becomes Nazeera after embracing Islam in Kuwait

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) Deepika from Rajasthan's Dungarpur, who had fled to Kuwait along with her boyfriend, has now converted to Islam and living under a new name -- Nazeera -- after leaving her husband and two kids behind.

In a five-minute video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika could be heard saying that she has embraced Islam.

A mother of two, Deepika had gone missing on July 13. On the same day, Deepika made a WhatsApp call to her husband Mukesh Patidar in Mumbai, saying: "You keep getting upset with me. That's why I have come out (of the relationship)."

Hearing this, Mukesh hurriedly returned to Dungarpur from Mumbai and lodged a missing report with the police station on July 15.

Mukesh kept searching for his wife for almost a month, but couldn't find anything about her whereabouts.

On August 13, a photo of Deepika, clad in a burqa, along with a youth went viral on social media.The youth seen in the photo was Irfan Haider, a resident of Navanagar in Gujarat. When Haider's family members were contacted, it was found that Deepika had gone to Kuwait along with her boyfriend.

Her family members alleged that Deepika has been brainwashed to convert to Islam.

In the video, Deepika aka Nazeera could be heard saying: "I left my home as I was upset. What was happening to me for the last 10 years? I was tolerating everything because of my children, but I could not tolerate it any more so I took this step. I have come here on my own will. I have embraced Islam on my own will."

She also levelled serious allegations against her in-laws in the video, accusing her father-in-law of knocking on her door at night and trying to touch her inappropriately.

She said: "I told my husband and my family members many times about this, but no one paid any attention. When my husband also did not support me, I got upset... I even tried to commit suicide seven times. My father tried to placate me by saying that everything will be fine... But nothing changed."

