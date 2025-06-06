'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' flagged off for Rameswaram pilgrimage

Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) As part of the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme-2025 by the Rajasthan Government's Devasthan Department, the "Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train" was flagged off on Friday from Durgapura railway station by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The inaugural event was attended by several dignitaries, including Devasthan Department Minister Zoraram Kumawat and BJP State President Madan Rathore.

The fully air-conditioned train consists of 14 coaches, including 10 passenger coaches. Each coach has been artistically themed to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan -- highlighting forts, temples, folk dances, musical instruments, festivals, and traditional art forms.

The train’s exterior has been designed in golden-yellow tones to symbolize the desert’s sunrise and sunset, adorned with motifs of cows, camels, tigers, and blackbucks.

One special coach is dedicated to showcasing Rajasthan’s contribution to the Indian Army, with depictions of iconic sites such as the Jaisalmer War Museum.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sharma emphasised the state's commitment to honoring its elders: "Senior citizens are an invaluable treasure of our society. Their wisdom and life experiences guide the younger generation. The Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme is a gesture of respect, service, and gratitude for their lifelong contribution to the community and the nation."

He further announced that for the first time, 50,000 senior citizens will be taken on pilgrimages to 13 different destinations via air-conditioned trains. Additionally, around 6,000 devotees have already been sent by air to Nepal for darshan of Lord Pashupatinath.

The pilgrimage journey on the Bharat Gaurav train includes visits to prominent spiritual sites such as Ramnath Swami Jyotirlinga in Rameswaram, Dhanushkoti, Brahmakund, and the renowned Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

The Rajasthan government is providing all facilities—travel, accommodation, meals, and medical support—completely free of cost, ensuring a safe, dignified, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.