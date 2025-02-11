Rajasthan: Special forces of India & Egypt commence exercise ‘Cyclone III’

Jaipur, Feb 11 (IANS) Special forces of India and Egypt commenced the ‘Cyclone III’ exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

An official said that the exercise would conclude on February 23.

“Exercise ‘Cycolone’ is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Egypt in January 2024.

The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions. Egypt contingent also comprising 25 personnel will be represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces.

The official said that the aim of the exercise is to promote the military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

“The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm,” he said.

The official said that the exercise will culminate with a 48-hour long validation to rehearse the tactical drills for counterterrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.

“The exercise will also include a display of indigenous military equipment and an overview of the defence manufacturing industry for the Egyptian side,” the official added.

He said that the exercise will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations.

“The exercise also facilitates developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both armies,” he said.

The official added that the exercise aims at promoting interoperability, exchanging best practices, and enhancing the operational readiness of both armies in conducting joint counter-terrorist operations.

“This joint exercise reflects the commitment of both nations to global peace and security, enhancing their capabilities to respond to evolving security threats in the region and beyond,” the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.