Rajasthan: SDM sent to police custody in SI recruitment scam

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Fatehgarh SDM Hanumanaram from Jaisalmer, who was arrested in the SI Recruitment Exam scam, was produced in the Jaipur Court on Thursday, where the SOG secured him on a one-day custody.

Hanumanaram was arrested by the SOG on Wednesday for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in place of Narpatram during the exam.

As per officials, Hanumanaram took the exam on behalf of Narpatram, who, along with his wife Indra, has already been arrested in connection with the scam.

Indra is further accused of impersonating another candidate, Harkhu Jat, although the case is marked by a peculiar twist: while Harkhu passed the exam, Indra, who also appeared in the exam, failed. The inquiry is expected to uncover additional layers of a wider conspiracy.

During the one-day remand, Hanumanaram will be interrogated alongside Narpatram and Indra, with the SOG anticipating that further details and the involvement of high-profile individuals and networks in the SI exam scam will be brought to light.

Ironically, Hanumanaram Virda, whose administrative credentials were bolstered by securing the 22nd rank in the RAS Exam 2021, had a promising career.

Selected for the Statistics Department in 2018 and successfully cleared the RAS exam, he was first posted as SDM in Chitalwana, Jalore, before subsequent postings at Bagoda and Shiv.

His recent assignment to Fatehgarh makes his involvement in the scam all the more damaging, calling into question the integrity of Rajasthan’s administrative services and undermining the trust of thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam honestly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.