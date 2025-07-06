Rajasthan Sanjeevani scam: A deepening rift between Gehlot and Shekhawat

Jaipur, July 6 (IANS) The bitter war of words between former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam has taken a deeply personal and political turn.

What began as a high-profile financial fraud investigation has now escalated into an emotional battle involving reputations, family dignity, and accusations of political vendetta.

At the heart of the controversy lies a Rs 950 crore scam that defrauded over 1.5 lakh investors through fake loans and false promises of high returns.

While the legal case drags on, the political fallout has intensified with the latest flashpoint being Shekhawat's public refusal to forgive Gehlot for allegedly defaming his mother.

Gehlot, in a sharp rebuttal to Shekhawat’s recent statements, maintained on Sunday that he has “always respected his (Shekhawat’s) mother” and added pointedly, “She must be asking him in heaven why he used her name for defamation, without any reason.”

This counter-punch came just days after Shekhawat, while addressing the media in Jodhpur, said, “I will not forgive Gehlot for the crime he committed against my mother’s dignity. An apology through the media won’t suffice.”

This emotional framing has shifted the debate from legal and financial accountability to personal ethics and political morality, an uncommon but potent strategy in political discourse, where family honour is often invoked to sway public sentiment.

Gehlot’s argument hinges on the timeline of investigative reports.

He criticised the incumbent BJP-led state government for allegedly rushing to clear Shekhawat’s name.

“They gave him a clean chit in just two months after their government was formed. We took two years to complete our report. If our intentions were wrong, we too could have filed it in two months and sent him to jail,” Gehlot said.

Interestingly, while the SOG's initial report named Shekhawat and members of his family, the agency changed its stance after the change in government, stating in the High Court that he was not an accused.

Based on this reversal, the High Court granted Shekhawat relief but did not quash the FIR, said Gehlot. This is where the legal narrative becomes politically charged.

Gehlot pointed out that the FIR is still valid and further action can be taken with the trial court’s permission.

“With what arrogance is he speaking? The High Court has not cancelled the FIR,” he remarked, questioning Shekhawat's confident declarations of innocence.

By emphasising this legal technicality, Gehlot seeks to undercut Shekhawat’s claim of vindication. The former Chief Minister is trying to reframe the clean chit not as an acquittal, but as a procedural relief subject to further investigation, said political experts.

Amid the political mudslinging, one group continues to be sidelined, the victims.

The Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society, established in Barmer in 2008, promised high returns and foreign tours, luring thousands into investing.

Eventually, around Rs 950 crore was siphoned off through bogus accounts and fake loans. While several arrests have been made, including alleged mastermind Vikram Singh, most of the investors are still waiting for justice and recovery.

Gehlot reminded the public of this forgotten suffering, reiterating that his statements and actions were meant to show the victims that the government stood with them.

What started as a financial investigation has turned into a political drama charged with emotion, legal manoeuvring, and public posturing.

Both Gehlot and Shekhawat are leveraging personal narratives and institutional reports to craft opposing stories—one of targeted victimhood, the other of dignified restraint and institutional integrity.

As the Sanjeevani scam investigation continues in legal and political arenas, the real question remains: Will justice for the investors be overshadowed by the war of egos between two of Rajasthan’s most prominent political figures?

