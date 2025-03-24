Rajasthan: Samajwadi MP’s comment on Rana Sanga sparks uproar in Assembly

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) A massive uproar erupted in the Rajasthan Assembly over Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman’s controversial statement labelling the historic Rajput warrior Rana Sanga as a “traitor”.

BJP MLAs condemned Suman’s remark, calling it an insult to Rajasthan’s brave warriors and demanded strict action against the SP MP.

BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani pressed for immediate action against SP MP Ramji Lal Suman. However, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma countered, stating that the matter could not be discussed in the House. This led to strong objections from BJP MLAs, who questioned why a discussion on the alleged insult of a revered historical figure like Rana Sanga was being dismissed.

Amidst the heated debate, BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani directly targeted the Congress, alleging that their stance indicated support for Ramji Lal Suman. He accused the Congress of siding with those who insult Rajasthan’s history.

“By standing in support of such remarks, you have exposed your true stance. You are supporting the Mughals,” Kriplani asserted.

Joining the attack, the government’s Chief Whip, Jogeshwar Garg, also criticised the Congress Legislature Party, stating that their position aligned with those who disparage Rana Sanga’s legacy.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also took to social media to strongly denounce Ramjilal Suman’s statement.

“The warriors of Rajasthan have always made supreme sacrifices to protect our motherland. The derogatory remarks about the great Mewar warrior Rana Sanga hurt not only the eight crore people of Rajasthan but the entire nation,” Sharma wrote.

He further emphasised that Rana Sanga, who bore 80 wounds while fighting against the Mughals, was a symbol of valour.

“Labeling such a great warrior as a traitor reflects the low mentality of the opposition. For vote-bank politics, they don’t hesitate to insult our historical heroes. SP’s national president Akhilesh Yadav should immediately apologise to the nation and take action against his MP,” Sharma added.

SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, while addressing the Rajya Sabha, remarked that Rana Sanga had invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

“Muslims are the children of Babur, while you are the children of the traitor Rana Sanga. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga,” Suman had stated.

The statement has drawn widespread criticism, further intensifying political tensions in Rajasthan, with BJP leaders demanding an apology and strict action against Suman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.