Rajasthan’s historical documents must be preserved through digitisation: Dy CM

Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari instructed on Tuesday that the rich historical documents of Rajasthan must be preserved through digitisation for future generations.

“The rich historical documents of Rajasthan available in Bikaner should be preserved through digitisation. It is a must for future generations,” the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials while chairing a meeting at the secretariat to discuss preservation of historical archives in Bikaner and construction of the ‘Documents Museum’ building.

She further directed to start the process of construction of the ‘Documents Museum’ building soon, adding that the archives are very important in terms of historical, cultural and research.

“The preservation of these historical documents is our top priority,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that digitisation will not only ensure the security of these documents but also make them accessible to researchers and the general public.

An official said that various aspects of the project, budget implementation, technical cooperation and timeline were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Officials will soon prepare an action plan and start implementation.

Earlier, an important joint committee was held to develop the structures of Swarna Jayanti Park, Mazar Dam and Kishan Bagh in Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly constituency as a model with the assistance of the Indian Army.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project was discussed in depth in the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, among others.

The meeting discussed possibilities of promoting overall development, beautification, environmental protection and tourism of the region as well as making the region a symbol of national pride through military cooperation.

The main objective of the project is to develop these areas with clean, green and educational recreation, so that local citizens, youth, children and tourists can find a rich and inspiring environment.

This initiative will not only accelerate regional development but also provide an ideal model of coordinated efforts of the army and civil administration, which will be an inspiration for other regions of the state, said officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.