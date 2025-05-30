Rajasthan records 15 fresh Covid cases

Jaipur, May 30 (IANS) The Covid-19 cases are steadily rising in Rajasthan, with 15 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday, adding that Jaipur has recorded the highest number of cases at seven, followed by Bikaner with three and Udaipur with two. Isolated cases have also been reported from Jodhpur and two other locations.

In response to the increasing cases across India, the Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory to all states, urging them to take preventive measures, discourage mass gatherings, and promote the use of face masks.

The Central government has also asked Rajasthan to submit a comprehensive report by June 2 on the availability of beds, oxygen, ventilators, ICUs, essential medicines, and PPE kits in all district and sub-district hospitals, medical colleges, and health institutions.

The goal is to ensure preparedness in case of a spike in Covid-related hospitalisations.

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, one case each has been reported at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and RUHS, while five other cases emerged from a private diagnostic center in the city. Overall, 69 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state so far this year.

On the national front, the Union Health Ministry has attributed the recent rise in Covid-19 cases to the emergence of new Omicron sub-variants—JN.1, XFG, and LF.7.9 -- which are causing mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat.

As of May 28, India has recorded 1,621 active Covid-19 cases, with more than 90 per cent concentrated in six states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The advisory also instructs state health departments to test patients showing signs of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illnesses (ILI), and to conduct genome sequencing of positive cases to track emerging variants.

In addition, the Health Ministry has emphasised the need for public awareness campaigns to encourage hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette (covering the mouth while coughing), refraining from spitting in public, protecting the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, and wearing masks in crowded places.

