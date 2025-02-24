Rajasthan Police busts online betting racket, seize luxury cars & foreign currency

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) In a significant operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Rajasthan raided a residence in the Narayan Vihar area under the Mansarovar police station jurisdiction, uncovering a massive online betting racket operating through the Mahadev Betting App.

The police arrested two individuals and seized luxury vehicles, mobile phones, foreign currency, and other incriminating materials.

Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Dinesh MN stated that the arrested individuals, Robin Kumar (32) and Ravi Godara (31), were running an illegal betting operation on over 70 online games. The police confiscated four luxury cars including Range Rover, Defender, Volvo, and Scorpio, foreign and Indian currency worth lakhs, 10 mobile phones, three passports and United Arab Emirates (UAE) resident cards

The accused were using rented bank accounts and mobile SIM cards registered under unknown identities to conduct financial transactions worth crores of rupees. Under the supervision of Deputy Director General of Police Yogesh Yadav and Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhant Sharma, intelligence teams were deployed across districts to track down criminal networks, gangsters, and smugglers.

Acting on a tip-off, AGTF officers, and police team discovered that large-scale online betting was taking place at House No. B-58, Narayan Sagar ABC, Narayan Vihar. Following due coordination with the Mansarovar SHO, a police team raided the premises, arresting Robin Kumar and Ravi Godara, who were found placing bets through the Mahadev Betting App. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had acquired a panel ID named "All" from the MD Panel (Mahadev).

The master ID was controlled by their associates Mukesh Meena (Harmada, Jaipur) and Mahesh Punia (Beeper, Fatehpur, Sikar). Police investigations into the allpanelexch.com website confirmed their access to the panel, allowing them to create and manage customer IDs for betting. Mahesh Punia generated customer IDs and distributed them to bettors. Rented bank accounts were used for transactions, with QR codes linked to the betting panel for receiving money.

Deposits made by players were transferred to internal accounts, and winnings or losses were settled through the Mahadev platform. Bets were placed on over 70 online games, including Teen Patti IC, Bollywood Casino, Mini Super Over, Lucky 15, Golden Roulette, and 32 Cards. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to track down other members involved in this extensive betting network, said police officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.