Rajasthan Police bust religious conversion racket in Alwar, two arrested

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) In a major crackdown, Alwar district police busted an illegal religious conversion racket operating out of a hostel in Udyog Nagar, arresting two people who were allegedly converting poor children on the pretext of providing them education and shelter.

According to Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary, police received a tip-off about suspicious activities at a hostel named Friends Missionary Prayer Band in Sayyat Colony, Goleta.

When the police team raided the premises, they found children being taught Christianity and derogatory lessons against their original religions, including Hinduism and Sikhism.

The police seized records, technical evidence, and also conducted secret video-recorded interrogations of the children in plain clothes.

The investigation revealed that children from poor families were being lured with promises of free education and accommodation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bodhar Amrit (44), a resident of Chitkoda Himmatnagar in Gujarat, and Sohan Singh (34), a resident of Bandholi in Alwar’s Ramgarh area.

Both were found actively involved in the conversion activities. Police said the hostel was being run under the management of a Chennai-based organisation, Friends Missionary Prayer Band (FMPB).

Notably, several individuals linked to the same organisation — including Gujarat resident Selvam, Bandholi resident Malkit Singh, Govindgarh resident Satish, and Bodhar Amrit himself — had earlier been arrested along with 14 others in a similar case but were currently out on bail. The police clarified that no central agency was involved in this operation.

Citizens have been urged to share any information about illegal conversions on WhatsApp number 8764502201, with authorities assuring that informers’ identities will be kept confidential. This action was carried out by a special team under the supervision of ASP Kamlesh Sharan Gopinath (IPS) and CO Ramgarh Sunil Prasad Sharma, led on the ground by Udyog Nagar SHO Ajit Singh Badsara.

