Rajasthan: Pending public issues being resolved in Antyodaya camps, says CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is working relentlessly to improve the lives of 8 crore citizens and accelerate the state’s development.

Addressing a public meeting in Girudi village of Bansur Assembly Constituency in Kotputli-Behror district on Friday, he stated that long-pending public issues are being swiftly resolved through Antyodaya camps. He emphasised that the government has accomplished more in the past one and a half years than the previous government did in five years.

The camps, organised under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada, aim to bring the poorest into the mainstream, in line with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's vision of Antyodaya.

The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Kotputli-Behror district, located along Jaipur-Delhi-Mumbai route, and known for both its agricultural strength and industrial growth.

He noted that Neemrana Industrial Area has become a preferred destination for global investors and continues to generate employment for the local population.

To support this growth, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 4,102 crore for the district’s overall development.

In the Bansur Assembly segment, multiple development works have been initiated, including the upgradation of Narayanpur to a municipality and increasing bed capacity at the Narayanpur CHC to 50.

Several major road projects are also underway, with significant investments.

Sharma reiterated that his government prioritises the upliftment of those at the bottom of the social ladder, in line with the ideologies of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Camps are helping resolve land disputes and issuing ownership documents, along with supporting livestock owners through animal insurance, health check-ups, and vaccinations.

Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana, surveys are being conducted in 10,000 villages to identify BPL families and connect them with welfare schemes.

Additional services offered in these camps include tank cleaning, tap connection distribution, Ayushman card issuance, and the resolution of pending NFSA cases to ensure food security for the poor.

The Chief Minister cited several examples where decades-old disputes were resolved through these camps, such as a 20-year-old land division case in Gram Panchayat Kolaheda, land division in Mahtawas, and a 50-year-old name transfer case in Chimanpura.

He stated that these are clear indicators of how the government is addressing people’s concerns efficiently.

Sharma also outlined his government’s broader achievements, claiming that in just 18 months, they have built over 32,000 farm ponds and provided subsidies for 253 lakh meters of fencing, compared to less than 30,000 ponds and 113 lakh meters by the previous government in five years.

Power generation capacity has increased by 4,270 MW under his government, compared to 3,948 MW earlier. They have also constructed 142 college buildings and connected 1,381 villages with roads, whereas the previous regime managed 57 colleges and 1,104 villages.

Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, around 49,000 devotees have undertaken pilgrimages in the last 18 months, nearly matching the previous government's five-year figure of 54,000.

At the event, CM Sharma distributed cheques and certificates to beneficiaries including Balveer Bhupseda (PM Kusum Scheme), Sarpanch Priyanka Naruka and Sarpanch Sita Devi (TB Free Village), Anita Devi (PM Swanidhi Scheme), and Pooja (Mangala Animal Insurance Scheme). Land ownership documents were also handed over to Ramkaran, Rajendra, and Gopi Ram from Morodi village.

Earlier, the Chief Minister distributed land papers under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada initiative.

