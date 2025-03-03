Rajasthan: MoU signed between RVUNL and Singareni Collieries

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) In a significant move towards strengthening Rajasthan’s energy sector, the state government has signed an MoU with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to establish massive thermal and renewable energy projects.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan is taking bold steps in power generation and transmission, positioning itself as a major energy provider for the nation.

During the MoU signing ceremony at the Chief Minister’s residence, Sharma emphasised Rajasthan’s immense potential in solar energy. With the state already emerging as a leader in renewable power, the government is committed to making Rajasthan self-reliant in energy production.

A key focus is to ensure daytime electricity supply for farmers by 2027, a goal the administration is working towards with strategic policies and rapid implementation, he said.

As part of the agreement, a 1600 MW thermal power project will be set up in Telangana, with both Rajasthan and Telangana receiving 800 MW each. In addition, Rajasthan will host a 1500 MW solar park, an initiative expected to bring in an investment of Rs 6,000 crore, creating new job opportunities and boosting economic growth. The total investment across these projects is estimated at Rs 22,000 crore.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state’s commitment to achieving its ambitious energy targets under the Clean Energy Policy-2024, which aims to generate 125 GW of solar power by 2030. Rajasthan is also making significant progress toward surpassing 54,000 MW of power capacity from both conventional and renewable sources by 2031-32.

The recent Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit witnessed investment agreements worth Rs 2.28 lakh crore, including a Rs 10,000 crore MoU between Power Grid Corporation and RVUNL.

Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka praised Rajasthan’s advancements in solar energy, calling the MoU a game-changer in thermal power efficiency and renewable energy production.

Minister of State for Energy Hiralal Nagar assured that Rajasthan’s Energy Department would coordinate closely with the Telangana government to ensure swift execution of the projects.

The event also saw a presentation by Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Alok, providing insights into the MoU’s impact.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, RVUNL CMD Devendra Shringi, and SCCL CMD N. Balaram, were present, marking the beginning of a transformative journey in Rajasthan’s energy sector.

With these developments, Rajasthan is set to become a key player in the nation’s energy future, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, self-sufficiency, and economic progress.

