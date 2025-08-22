Rajasthan govt moves High Court over Panchayat-body polls; hearing today

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court's Division Bench comprising Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Baljinder Sandhu will hear on Friday the plea related to the early conduct of panchayat elections.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday filed an appeal before the High Court’s Division Bench challenging its Single Bench order directing early conduct of panchayat elections.

The state government’s appeal contests the Single Bench's directive, issued earlier this week, which cited constitutional provisions mandating local body elections every five years, extendable by six months in special cases.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has ramped up preparations for the panchayat polls.

On Thursday, officials finalised draft guidelines to be issued to District Collectors for conducting the polls.

A copy of the High Court order has already been sent to the Chief Secretary to ensure compliance.

However, the government has sought more time, citing ongoing delimitation work and the formation of new districts as reasons for the delay.

The High Court’s Division Bench has also concluded hearings on Public Interest Litigations related to the elections.

Reacting to the developments, BJP state President Madan Rathore said, “We support the idea of 'one state-one election' to cut costs and allow governments to focus on development. We have no interference in the Election Commission’s work. If elections are held, we are ready to contest and win.”

Minister of Autonomous Governance Jhabar Singh Kharra meanwhile confirmed that final proposals for delimitation and reorganisation of wards in all 309 urban local bodies have been sent to the Chief Minister.

He added that the official notification is expected within four to five days. “We are committed to conducting elections under the ‘one state-one election’ model,” Kharra stated.

The delimitation process as per officials has resulted in the creation of 2,700 new wards. The number of urban wards has now risen to 10,175, up from 7,475. In 2019, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies — the number has since increased to 309.

The state will now have 10 municipal corporations, down from the previous 13.

Further, the tenure of the State Other Backward Classes (Political Representation) Commission, set up to determine OBC reservation in local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions, has also been extended until December 31.

The commission was originally formed on May 9. Its initial three-month term had expired without a renewal order, causing temporary confusion.

