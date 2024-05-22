Rajasthan govt cancels licence of 'liquor mafia' in Jhunjhunu after Dalit youth's killing

Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday cancelled the licence of 'liquor mafia' Sushil Kumar in Jhunjhunu in a case of kidnapping and killing of a Dalit youth, who was brutally thrashed on May 14, the CM's office said.

As per the order issued by the district excise officer in Jhunjhunu, when the liquor shop of accused Sushil Kumar was inspected, the record register was found missing.

Subsequently, Kumar's licence was cancelled in connection with the Dalit youth's death and for flouting the basic norms, said the order.

Further, preparations are on to run a bulldozer on the illegal property of the accused, who had allegedly beaten the Dalit youth to death at Baloda village in Jhunjhunu district.

SP Rajarshi Raj Verma said, “Action will be taken as per the rules if any illegal property is found. The properties of all the liquor traders in the district will also be assessed. Wherever illegal property is found, action will be taken in collaboration with the administration.

"Further, the case of the Dalit youth's death will be included in the charges. Our efforts are meant to ensure justice for the victim's family as soon as possible,” the SP said.

On May 14, some miscreants associated with liquor trade kidnapped and thrashed a Dalit youth named Rameshwar in Baloda who later died.

A video of the youth being brutally thrashed surfaced on social media, due to which the state administration drew flak from the netizens.

Many social organisations met the SP and demanded the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

Politicians, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and ex-minister Brijendra Singh Ola, also questioned the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

Dotasra said in a post on X: “In Jhunjhunu, liquor mafia thrashed a Dalit youth so mercilessly that he died. Atrocities against Dalits and caste discriminations are constantly increasing under the BJP government, which is anti-Dalit by nature."

Ashok Gehlot said, “The murder of a Dalit youth by the liquor mafia in Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, and making the video of the heinous crime viral is a symbol of the weakening credibility of the government and the police in Rajasthan.

"Such incidents are coming to the fore from all across the state every day. After the BJP government came to power, crimes against Dalits have increased.”

“The Rajasthan government, which is busy in image building in the media, should take these incidents seriously and work to prevent their recurrence,” he added.

