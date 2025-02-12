Rajasthan: Four newborns in Beawar return home after one month's care

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) After spending a month under specialised medical care, four newborns born prematurely in Rajasthan’s Beawar have returned home safe and healthy, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The babies were born on January 10, at the Government Amritkaur Hospital in Beawar district. Delivered about a month before their expected due date, they had low birth weights — 1.5 kg, 1.3 kg, 1.2 kg, and 1.7 kg — posing a risk to their health.

Recognising the critical situation, Dr. Vidya Saxena and her team ensured a successful delivery and immediately admitted the infants to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) under the supervision of Dr. M.S. Chandawat.

According to Dr. Pradeep Chaudhary, Project Director of Child Health, the newborns initially required oxygen support and were fed through the hospital’s Lactation Management Center (CLMC). Within days, their breathing stabilised, and they began gaining weight.

Dr. Pradeep Chaudhary said that the first and the fourth baby started breastfeeding normally three days after birth, while the second and third followed on the fifth and sixth days, respectively.

He said that after a month of intensive care, all four babies showed significant improvement.

“By the time they were discharged, their weights had increased to 1.56 kg, 1.38 kg, 1.3 kg, and 1.9 kg. The infants and their mothers are now in good health. This successful recovery highlights the crucial role of specialised neonatal care in ensuring the well-being of premature newborns,” he said.

Officials said that maternal and child health services are being continuously strengthened and improved in the state while quality services are being made available to the general public in government hospitals.

