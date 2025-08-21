Rajasthan: ‘Flying dinosaur’ fossil discovered in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) In a remarkable discovery, possible fossil remains of a flying dinosaur from the Jurassic era have been unearthed in Megha village, located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

This surprising find has drawn attention from scientists and palaeontology enthusiasts alike, as it could shed new light on prehistoric life in the Indian subcontinent.

According to geologist Dr. Narayan Das Inikhiya, the fossilised remains appear to be around 7 feet long and exhibit features resembling feathers, suggesting they may belong to a flying dinosaur species or a closely related creature from the Jurassic period.

The fossils were discovered during an excavation of a pond in the village.

Dr. Inikhiya revealed that spinal and foot fossils were also found at the site. Based on preliminary assessments, he estimates the fossils to be approximately 180 million years old, predating human existence.

He has shared images and video evidence of the fossils with senior geological authorities and emphasised the importance of further scientific research on this finding.

"This is a matter of great pride and scientific curiosity," said Dr. Inikhiya, adding that the find could provide valuable insights into the prehistoric fauna that once roamed the Thar region.

This is not the first time Jaisalmer has made headlines for dinosaur discoveries. Earlier, scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and IIT Roorkee discovered fossil remains of a long-necked, plant-eating dicraeosaurid dinosaur in the region.

That fossil, named Tharosaurus indicus, was determined to be around 167 million years old. The name “Tharosaurus” pays homage to the Thar desert, while “indicus” refers to its country of origin - India.

The recent discovery in Megha village may prove to be another crucial piece in understanding India’s rich and ancient geological history. If confirmed, it could be one of the rare findings of flying dinosaur fossils in this part of the world.

