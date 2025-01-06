Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari worships Guru Gobind Singh's sword at City Palace

Jaipur, Jan 6 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday paid homage by offering flowers to the Sikh guru's picture at the Sarvatobhadra Chowk in the City Palace and performed ceremonial worship of Guru Gobin Singh's historic sword enshrined here.

Speaking at the event, she highlighted the enduring inspiration drawn from Guru Gobind Singh's legacy of sacrifice, bravery, and martyrdom.

A Shabad Kirtan was also organised as part of the celebrations.

To mark the occasion, the sacred sword of Guru Gobind Singh has been displayed at the Sarvatobhadra Chowk, allowing visitors, tourists, and the general public to view it.

Guru Gobind Singh spent some time in Nahan (Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh). Before leaving Nahan, he gifted his sword to the erstwhile ruler as a token of remembrance.

Rajmata Padmini Devi, originally from Nahan, brought the sword to Jaipur a few years ago.

Taking to social media platform X, Deputy CM Diya Kumari in a post said: "Today, on the 358th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, I paid my obeissance to the Sikh Guru by offering floral tribute to his picture at Sarvatobhadra Chowk in the City Palace and had the privilege of worshipping the Guru's historic sword (Shri Saheb) situated in the City Palace.

She further added, "The saga of sacrifice, martyrdom and valour of Guru Gobind Singh will always inspire us. The saga of sacrifice, martyrdom and valour of Guru Gobind Singh is one of the inspirational chapters of Indian history. Guru Sahib not only served religion, justice and humanity in his life, but he also fought for the rights of the oppressed in the society."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

On social media platform X, he wrote, "I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. His thoughts inspire us to create a progressive, prosperous and compassionate society."

