Rajasthan CM slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has strongly condemned the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an act of “shamelessness that the country will never forgive.”

In a video message released on Thursday night, the Chief Minister said that the indecent comment from a public platform in Bihar, the sacred land of Mother Janaki and a place of knowledge and penance, exposes the culture and character of the Congress-RJD alliance.

He said the leaders of the “Indi Thugbandhan” cannot accept how the son of a poor mother could rise to the post of Prime Minister and win the love and respect of crores of Indians.

“The revered mother of the Prime Minister lived a dignified life with simplicity and hard work. After her passing, making insulting remarks about such a pious soul is unacceptable in India’s great traditions,” Sharma said.

He added that the people of the country have placed Prime Minister Modi in their hearts, and such attempts to demean him by attacking his late mother only reflect the frustration of the Opposition.

The Chief Minister further pointed out the irony that while the Prime Minister is working to empower women by bringing historic initiatives like the Matri Shakti Vandan law, leaders of the Opposition are displaying a vile mentality towards women.

Calling it a grave insult to India’s mothers and daughters, he said, “On one hand, Modi ji is ensuring respect for women, on the other hand, these two princes of politics have stooped to insult the Matri Shakti of the nation.”

Sharma alleged that the Congress has a tradition of resorting to abusive language whenever it senses electoral defeat.

“They themselves are corrupt, and their mindset is corrupt. For the greed of votes, the Indi alliance has shown how low it can go,” he remarked.

He claimed that the country would neither accept nor forgive such an attack on the Prime Minister’s late mother. “This is not just an insult to Narendra Modi ji’s revered mother, but to the values and culture of India itself,” he said.

