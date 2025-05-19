Rajasthan CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bikaner on May 22

Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bikaner on May 22, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday held a detailed review meeting at his residence to assess the preparations. He directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements and seamless coordination across all departments to make the Prime Minister's programme successful.

The Chief Minister emphasised that each department should work in alignment with its assigned responsibilities and maintain close coordination to deliver a well-organised and efficient event.

In light of the extreme heat conditions, CM Sharma instructed officials to prioritise public comfort at the event venue. He called for proper seating arrangements, adequate drinking water, transport facilities, and other essential amenities for the general public.

The Chief Minister also directed the District Collector of Bikaner to complete all necessary arrangements at the airport, helipad, and the event venue in a timely manner.

The Home Department was asked to give top priority to security arrangements, including visitor security passes and traffic management. Sharma directed all concerned departments to appoint nodal officers to ensure smooth coordination and execution of their respective responsibilities.

He also instructed officials to maintain close communication with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Railways for seamless planning.

Guidelines were also issued to departments such as Public Health Engineering, Tourism, Public Works, Information Technology, Communication, and Information and Public Relations for the successful conduct of the event.

It is noteworthy that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Central Government has placed a strong emphasis on enhancing railway infrastructure, particularly in terms of passenger amenities and modernisation of railway stations.

During his visit to Bikaner, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Amrit Bharat Deshnoke Railway Station, flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express Train and inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various railway projects across the country.

In addition to these events, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit the world-famous Karni Mata Temple in Bikaner.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, senior officials from various departments, and officials from the concerned districts who joined via video conferencing (VC).

