Rajasthan CM pays tribute to ASI killed in accident

Jaipur, Dec 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday visited Majra Kath, the native village of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Surendra Singh Ola in Neemrana, who was killed in an accident, to pay his respects.

Sharma offered floral tributes to a photograph of the late ASI and honoured his memory.

The Chief Minister met with Surendra Singh's grieving family members and expressed his condolences. He assured the family of all possible support during their time of need.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Sanjay Sharma, MLA Jaswant Singh Yadav, Baba Balaknath, Devi Singh Shekhawat, Kuldeep Dhankar, and other public representatives.

ASI Surendra Singh Ola succumbed to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident at Akshaya Patra Chauraha, Jagatpura, Jaipur, on December 11. He passed away during treatment at the hospital. His sacrifice and service are remembered with deep respect.

On December 11, an assistant sub-inspector was killed and six others sustained injuries when an escort vehicle in Chief Minister Sharma's carcade collided with another vehicle in the Jagatpura area.

The incident occurred when Sharma was en route to a Laghu Udyog Bharti event where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was to be the chief guest. The accident near Akshaya Patra Chauraha on Jagatpura road involved five police personnel and two civilians who were hurt in the collision between the escort vehicle and a taxi.

Taking to X, the CM expressed condolences saying, "The incident of death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad."

"In this moment of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured," he added.

