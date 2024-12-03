Rajasthan CM to launch nine industry-friendly policies tomorrow

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will launch nine investment-friendly policies on Wednesday at the Convention Hall of the Chief Minister's Office.

The event, which will be attended by industrialists and stakeholders from various sectors, aims to foster an investment-friendly environment and propel the state towards achieving its goal of doubling its economy.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, several transformative policies were approved to accelerate Rajasthan's development, including the Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024, Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy, Rajasthan One District One Product (ODOP) Policy-2024, Integrated Cluster Development Scheme, and Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy-2024.

These initiatives are designed to drive economic growth, generate employment, and promote social prosperity while laying a robust foundation for the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024: This policy offers additional interest subsidies on loans, technical upgrades, and quality certifications for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It is intended to strengthen local industries, enabling them to compete globally.

Export Promotion Policy-2024: This policy focuses on reducing logistics costs and providing support for documentation, technical upgradation, and participation in international events, helping Rajasthan's products make a mark globally.

One District-One Product (ODOP) Policy-2024: Aimed at promoting unique products and crafts from each district, this policy provides financial assistance and integrated infrastructure to boost production capacity and income for local producers.

Tourism Unit Policy-2024: Covering 24 tourism units - up from 16 in the previous policy - this initiative includes categories like eco-tourism, heritage restaurants, integrated tourism villages, and tourism start-ups. It aims to attract private investments in tourism and generate employment.

Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024: Designed to position Rajasthan as a leader in renewable energy, this policy promotes solar, wind, green hydrogen, and waste-to-energy projects.

Mineral Policy-2024: This policy seeks to increase the mineral sector's contribution to the state's GDP, with a target of creating one crore jobs by 2046-47 and generating annual revenues of ₹1 lakh crore.

M-Sand Policy-2024: This initiative encourages the use of manufactured sand (M-Sand) as a sustainable alternative to mineral gravel in construction, reducing costs and protecting the environment.

Integrated Cluster Development Scheme: The scheme focuses on enhancing productivity and quality in small industries through cluster-based development, including access to raw materials, training, and product testing via Common Facility Centers.

AVGC & XR Policy-2024: Targeting the animation, gaming, and extended reality sectors, this policy aims to nurture young talent and create new employment opportunities, solidifying Rajasthan's leadership in this domain.

Officials emphasised that these policies represent a comprehensive strategy to boost the state's economic and social progress, creating a thriving environment for businesses and investors.

