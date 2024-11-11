Rajasthan bypolls: Illegal goods valued over Rs 126.24 crore seized

Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) As compared to the Rajasthan Assembly election in 2023, there has been a more than three times increase in the seizure of illegal material like cash, liquor etc. in seven constituencies during the bypolls in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state, efforts are being made to keep the election process free from the influence of money and power.

“Flying squads (FS), static surveillance teams (SST) and police etc agencies formed by the Election Department are continuously active to prevent the free distribution of items to lure voters,” he said.

He added that during the by-election, a total of Rs 126.24 crore in cash and other material including illegal liquor has been seized in seven districts so far.

Mahajan said that there has been a significant increase of more than 632.91 per cent in the seizure of illegal cash and goods in the Salumber Assembly constituency as compared to the Assembly general elections held last year.

He added that there has been a comparative increase of 488.95 per cent in the seizure action in Khinvsar and 415 per cent in the Chaurasi area.

He said that among all the agencies, Rajasthan Police have seized the highest amount of goods worth Rs 103.68 crore.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that taking action in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission, the state police and other enforcement agencies have seized a total of about Rs 4.77 crore in cash in seven districts.

“Illegal liquor worth about Rs 6.46 crore and narcotics worth more than Rs 1 crore have also been seized. Precious metals like gold and silver worth about Rs 1.2 crore have been seized,” he said.

Mahajan said that in view of cash and liquor playing the biggest role in influencing elections by luring voters, the districts have been ranked as giving more importance to their seizure in the capture of illegal items.

“According to this ranking, Dausa district ranks first, Nagaur second and Alwar third,” he said.

He added that a total of illegal items worth Rs 29.58 crore have been seized in the Dausa district.

“Illegal cash and other items worth Rs 25.20 crore have been seized in Nagaur and Rs 21.99 crore in Tonk district,” he said.

