Rajasthan: BJP questions Congress’s role as Oppn over deadlock in Assembly

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) Addressing the recent deadlock between the ruling party and the opposition in the Assembly, former BJP state president Satish Poonia expressed doubts about Congress’s effectiveness as an opposition party.

"I have been observing the proceedings for the past few days. When we were in opposition, we protested and created a stir, but our stance was based on logic and substance. In contrast, Congress's approach lacks preparation, coherence, or genuine concern. Their primary worry seems to be suppressing past issues rather than engaging in meaningful debate," Poonia remarked.

He further added, "They have no substantial issues to address, either within or outside the assembly. Their sole focus is to divert attention with a confrontational attitude. This, I believe, is Congress's current role."

During his tenure in opposition, Poonia and the BJP had accused senior Congress leaders of being complicit in the paper leak scandal.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office, he acknowledged the challenges the government inherited in tackling the issue.

"We have taken over a complex system with legal and procedural hurdles. However, I am fully confident in our government's commitment. As promised in our Sankalp Patra, the SIT is in place, arrests have been made, and the government is resolute in taking action. No one, regardless of status, will be spared. If not today, then tomorrow, concrete action will be taken," he asserted.

Referring to the recently conducted REET exam, Poonia commended the state government for its smooth execution.

"I recall how things were when Congress was in power. The people of Rajasthan punished them for their misdeeds by voting them out. Among the many reasons for their downfall, the biggest was the paper leak scandal," he said.

He emphasised that the credibility of Rajasthan's examination system had been severely compromised under Congress rule, drawing global attention for the wrong reasons.

"The Congress government shattered the dreams of Rajasthan’s youth, bringing disgrace not just to the state but across the world," he concluded.

