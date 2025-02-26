Rajasthan BJP chief offers prayers at Shri Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Wednesday offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Shri Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple in Vidyadhar Nagar here on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

He wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Rajasthan and emphasised drawing inspiration from Mahadev’s family, where harmony prevails despite differences, symbolised by the coexistence of the rat, snake, and peacock.

"Mahadev’s family teaches us the values of coexistence and social harmony," he said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting faith in the Maha Kumbh, Rathore remarked, "PM Modi’s devotion has strengthened the faith even among Congress leaders."

He described the Triveni Sangam as a symbol of India’s rich cultural and religious heritage. Rathore highlighted the strong coordination within the BJP and outlined a strategy to ensure inclusivity within the organisation.

"Every worker will be given an opportunity to contribute based on their abilities. The BJP's vision is that there should be a dedicated worker for every task and that every worker should be engaged in meaningful work," he stated.

He affirmed that the party remains united and well-organised without any internal divisions.

Taking aim at the Congress, Rathore accused the party of violating democratic values by creating a deadlock in the House.

He condemned the controversial remarks made by Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra, stating, "Such language is unacceptable in a democracy."

He alleged that Congress is making baseless statements to divert attention from its internal conflicts, thereby misleading the people of Rajasthan.

He further asserted that admitting mistakes and apologising when necessary does not diminish one's stature.

"Congress should apologise in the House to uphold democratic decorum," he urged.

Emphasising the need to maintain the dignity of the legislature, he said, "It is our constitutional duty to uphold the sanctity of the House."

Rathore reassured the people that the BJP is committed to serving them and fostering the development of the state while upholding democratic values.

He also called on the opposition to play a constructive role in accelerating Rajasthan’s progress.

There is a political deadlock going on in Rajasthan House as Congress has boycotted proceedings following the suspension of six MLAs after the BJP minister referred to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as ‘Dadi’.

