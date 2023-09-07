Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh reviews meeting of 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra'

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) BJP's National General Secretary and Rajasthan party unit In-charge Arun Singh reviewed a meeting of the election management committee at the state BJP office.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the upcoming preparations for the 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' were reviewed.

The route map of the yatra, reception meetings, women's chaupal, dialogue with farmers and other preparations were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Narayan Panchariya, Convener of the Election Management Committee, said that during the meeting, "Parivartan Sankalp Yatra" is reaching the Assembly constituencies as per its fixed route and a grand welcome is accorded to people, who are giving immense support and blessings to the saffron party.

"There is anger among people of the state about the 'Jungle raj' of the Congress. Feedback is also being taken daily from all teams formed in connection with the yatras in which special attention is being given to local issues."

Seeing this immense affection of the people, it can be said that BJP will get a historic majority in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections, he added.

During this meeting, Election Management Committee Co-Convenor Onkar Singh Lakhawat, Sunil Kothari, state media coordinator Pramod Vashisht, social media coordinator Hirendra Kaushik, among others were present.

