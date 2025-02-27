Rajasthan Assembly deadlock ends, suspension of Congress MLAs revoked

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) After seven days of disruption, the deadlock in the Assembly has been resolved, and the suspension of six Congress MLAs has been revoked.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully apologised for Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra’s controversial remarks, stating that they were inappropriate for the dignity of the Assembly.

"Dotasra’s comments were not befitting the decorum of the House. I apologise without hesitation," Jully said.

Jully acknowledged the role of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in resolving the standoff but also criticised the delay in negotiations.

"Had the talks happened four days ago, we wouldn’t have had to spend nights in the House or protest on the streets," he remarked.

He further emphasised that a functional Assembly requires cooperation from both the ruling and opposition parties. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, instrumental for breaking the deadlock, underlined the importance of responsible discourse in the Assembly.

"Public representatives must be mindful of their words. If any member makes an inappropriate remark, they should reflect on it and repent," he said.

Sharma reiterated that running the House is a collective responsibility.

"It is not just the duty of the ruling party but of all 200 MLAs. I request the Speaker to expunge the minister’s remarks from the record. The opposition is our strength," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs boycotted the Assembly proceedings and staged a sit-in outside the premises. Despite efforts from the opposition, they accused the ruling party of being unwilling to engage in talks.

"The government has made no effort to resolve the deadlock. Their arrogance prevents them from allowing the opposition to participate in the Assembly," Jully asserted.

During the protest, Congress leaders held a parallel Assembly, appointing MLA Ghanshyam Mehar as the mock Speaker. They mimicked legislative proceedings, raised questions, and made sarcastic remarks to highlight their grievances.

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP government of neglecting core issues like water, electricity, healthcare, and education in the budget.

