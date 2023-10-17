Raj Polls: Maharana Pratap's descendant Vishwaraj Singh joins BJP

Jaipur, Oct 17 (IANS) Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Maharana Pratap's descendant, and Bhavani Singh Kalvi, the grandson of former Union Minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi from Marwar, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Both joined the party at the BJP national headquarters in Delhi in the presence of state President C.P. Joshi, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal said that the party aims at boosting the state’s economy, and the Mewar scion and Kalvi will help in realising this dream.

It needs to be mentioned here that the party’s core committee meeting is scheduled in Delhi on Tuesday where the veteran leaders will brainstorm on pending tickets for 159 seats.

A total of 41 tickets have already been announced in the state by the party following which the number of rebels is growing. Also, BJP national president J.P. Nadda was in Udaipur and Jodhpur on Monday where he addressed back-to-back meetings.

Sources said that the aim of the meeting was to build consensus on the names so that there is no chaos as has been witnessed in the state after the release of the first list.

The elections to the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25.

