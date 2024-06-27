Raj govt transfers Rs 1,037 crore to bank accounts of 88 lakh pension beneficiaries

Jaipur, June 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Thursday organised a state-level social security pension transfer programme in Jhunjhunu, where Rs 1,037 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 88 lakh pension beneficiaries.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that civilised and developed societies are sensitive toward the development of all sections of people.

"Pension in the form of social security provides financial support to the needy and keeps them connected to the mainstream. Keeping this in mind, the state government has increased the pension amount along with increasing the scope of social security pension schemes. The government is determined for the upliftment of all sections of people, including the elderly, single women, and people with disabilities, among others," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,037 crore to the bank accounts of more than 88 lakh pensioners in the state with the click of a button.

"The state government has increased the Social Security Pension Scheme amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150, and it will be increased further in a phased manner. Every promise made in the Sankalp Patra is being fulfilled. At present, more than 88 lakh people are being benefited by the state government under the pension scheme.

"Our government has added more than 2.41 lakh new beneficiaries to these pension schemes in a short span of six months. More than 2.74 lakh people are getting the benefits of pension in Jhunjhunu district. Due to digitisation, the beneficiaries are getting the benefits of the schemes without any hassle now," the Chief Minister said.

He also said that after Independence, some political parties made false promises and misled the people by doing politics of appeasement and corruption.

"But in the last 10 years during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various decisions have been taken for the welfare of the poor, border security, and economic empowerment, due to which India's respect has increased globally.

"The state government has taken important decisions like increasing the amount under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, giving a bonus of Rs 125 on MSP of wheat to make it Rs 2,400 per quintal, and providing domestic gas cylinder for Rs 450," Sharma said.

The Chief Minister also said that under the Palanhar Scheme, the state government is providing financial assistance of up to Rs 1,500 per month for children up to 6 years and up to Rs 2,500 per month for children aged 6 to 18 years.

In April and May, 5.82 lakh children have been given the benefits of the scheme by spending Rs 234 crore, he said.

