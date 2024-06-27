J&K Lt Governor reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam

Srinagar, June 27 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday termed pilgrims as the "brand ambassadors of J&K" as he visited the Pahalgam base camp to review arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He also chaired a high-level meeting at Pahalgam with Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) CEO Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, IGP, Kashmir. Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Public Works (R&B) Secretary Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, and senior officers of the SASB, security forces, civil and police administration.

The Lt Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, doctors & nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the Yatra routes. He directed for deputing dedicated officers who will look after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments.

"Pilgrims are the brand ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir. Greater synergy is needed between all stakeholder departments, Police, security forces and service providers must ensure the best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage," he said.

The meeting was informed that substantial improvements have been made in terms of facilities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage. The Lt Governor emphasised on providing smooth arrangements on the route of Yatra, adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency. He also inspected the track, lodging, electricity, water, communication, health, and fire and emergency services.

He took stock of the facilities in place for the pilgrims at the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam.

