Raj CM Sharma takes stock of city after heavy rain batters Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday visited several areas of Jaipur in wake of heavy rains throwing life out of gear.

The Chief Minister monitored the ground situation in busy areas like Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Chomu Pulia, etc.

Heavy rains have created havoc in many districts incuding Jaipur.

Chief Minister Sharma, on returning from Delhi on Monday, spent time in Jaipur for about three hours and took stock of the situation arising due to rain.

He instructed officials for immediate resolution of problems related to waterlogging, damaged roads, potholes, drainage system and public lighting in areas such as Sanganer, Mansarovar, Jagatpura and Vidhadhar Nagar and also interact with the general public with sensitivity.

The Chief Minister inspected the underpass located in Malviya Nagar and instructed officials to make a solid action plan for it so that there is no waterlogging here and no road mishap occurs.

Expressing displeasure over the damage to the bus shelter located at the Jawahar Circle, he directed the officials to rectify the system.

Chief Minister Sharma conducted a thorough inspection of the Dravyavati river near the B-2 bypass and Maharani Farm area.

He directed the officials to take every possible step to keep the river clean and not let it get polluted in any way.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the damaged roads in Agarwal Farm and directed the officials to repair the roads.

Expressing displeasure over the problem of waterlogging on Chomu culvert, Dhehar Ka Balaji, Road No. 9 and Road No. 14 on Sikar Road, CM Sharma said that the engineers of Jaipur Development Authority must immediately repair the damaged roads and potholes.

He added that action should be taken against the personnel due to whom the road had been damaged.

Chief Minister Sharma listened to grievances of the people in Sanganer area and instructed officials to repair the damaged roads of the colony.

He also took feedback on the potholes from Mahavir Singh, who runs a paan shop on Road No. 9 on Sikar Road, and directed the concerned officials to take immediate action.

He also directed the District Collector to hold a meeting on the problems caused by heavy rains and take immediate action.

Heavy rains have been lashing the city since last two days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.