Rahul welcomes caste census decision, says Modi govt adopted Congress' vision

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) As the Central government decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that the move reflected the Congress' long-standing vision for social justice. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had come under pressure and finally adopted a key plank of the Opposition's developmental agenda.

“We had stated in Parliament that we would ensure the caste census takes place. We had also committed to removing the 50 pc cap -- an artificial barrier on reservations. PM Modi used to claim there are only four castes. We don’t know what changed, but suddenly, after 11 years, the caste census has been announced,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He pointed to Telangana as a model for how such an exercise could be implemented effectively. "Telangana has set an example with its approach to the caste census, and it can serve as a national blueprint," he said.

"We have two models before us—Bihar and Telangana—and the contrast between them is significant," Rahul remarked.

Reiterating the Congress' commitment to the caste-based census, Gandhi said the exercise was only the first step in a broader "new development paradigm" aimed at empowering marginalised communities.

He further said: "Our vision is to build a new development model rooted in the Caste Census. Whether it’s OBCs, Dalits, or Adivasis—what is their actual participation in the country’s progress?” he asked, stressing the need for data-backed policies to tackle deep-rooted inequality.

Rahul Gandhi also extended support to the government for designing and executing the caste census but called for greater transparency and a clear timeline.

“We fully support the government's decision and are ready to assist in designing the caste census, drawing from models like Telangana’s. However, the government must clearly specify a timeline,” he added.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi also addressed the Prime Minister’s earlier comments about there being only “four castes". He said the Congress does not oppose that view but seeks clarity on how the broader realities of caste inequality would be measured and addressed.

In addition to pushing for the caste count, the Congress leader also brought up another issue highlighted in the party’s manifesto—implementing reservation in private educational institutions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

“This is already a law,” he said, urging the BJP-led NDA government to begin enforcement.

