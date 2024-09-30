Rahul slams BJP for 'emptying pockets' of Haryana youth, narrates story from his recent US visit

Naraingarh, Sep 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Naraingarh, Haryana, on Monday, rallying support for Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In his speech, he emphasised the importance of both respect and financial stability for the people.

"I listened to everyone's speeches, and there was one common theme-- 'respect.' Respect is crucial for everyone. But equally important is how much money people have and how much is being taken away from them," Rahul stated.

He continued by drawing attention to the economic hardships faced by the people.

"If Modi ji is giving you respect but emptying your pockets at the same time, respect alone won't sustain you, and people will starve. So, for me, it's equally important to ensure that people are not financially drained," he said, mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul shared a personal story from his recent trip to the United States, where he met a group of 20 youths from Haryana living together in a cramped room.

"I asked them why they left Haryana and what was lacking there. They replied, 'Rahul ji, we didn't just leave; we risked our lives to get here. We travelled through Turkey, Panama, and dangerous sea routes. Our boat sank, and our friends died in front of us.' They even showed me a video," he recounted.

The LoP in the Lok Sabha also touched on the plight of these youth, many of whom will not be able to see their families for at least ten years, as returning to India would mean losing their chance to go back to the US.

"I asked them how much money they spent to reach the US, and they told me it cost them Rs 50 lakhs, which they managed by selling their land and taking loans from local moneylenders at a steep interest rate of 2 per cent per month. I wondered, where did all that money go? Into whose hands?" Rahul added, noting that upon his return, he visited the families of those individuals to understand their struggles further.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing the public rally, urged voters to oust the BJP government, which has "disrespected them in every front" and support a new Congress-led wave in the state.

"The farmers, soldiers, and athletes of this land have always honoured and protected the country. Your children have defended the nation at the borders and upheld its dignity," she said.

Priyanka also criticised the BJP's decade-long rule, stating, "What has the BJP given in return for the protection you've provided to the nation? They have only disrespected you on every front."

