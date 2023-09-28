Rahul now visits furniture market in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, interacts with workers

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who surprised the porters at the Anand Vihar Railway Terminal station recently, on Thursday dropped in at a furniture market in the national capital and interacted with the carpenters.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirtinagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists – experts at carving strength and beauty! We talked a lot, got to know a little about his skills and tried to learn a little."

According to party leaders, during his visit to Kirti Nagar furniture market, Gandhi interacted with the workers and the carpenters of the area.

The photographs of the Congress leader visiting the market was shared by Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. on his official X handle.

In his post, Srinivas said, "When mass leader Rahul Gandhi reached Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirtinagar, Delhi.. During this time he met hard working carpenter brothers. Bharat Jodo journey continues."

On September 21, Rahul Gandhi visited porters at Anand Vihar Railway station to understand their issues.

During his visit, he interacted with them, donned the red shirt and carried luggage on his head.

The Congress leader, in the last few months, has surprised everybody with his visits among people.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area to have food and then visited Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants.

He had also visited Delhi University's PG men's hostel and shared a meal with the students and then took a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala to understand their pain.

The Congress leader had also visited the farm lands during the paddy sowing season and interacted with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat, visited bike mechanic shops in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, and Azadpur Mandi amid skyrocketing prices of vegetables.

He had also invited the farmers of Sonepat and a vegetable vendor Rameshwar separately over for lunch at his residence here.

Recently he also undertook motorcycle rides in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil region to interact with the people.

