LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in UP today, offer prayers at Ram temple

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) On the last day of campaigning before the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah and Dhaurahra (Sitapur). He will also visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple followed by a roadshow.

The Prime Minister will hold his first public meeting of the day in Etawah at around 2:45 p.m. and then in Dhaurahra at 4:45 p.m. From there, he will go to Ayodhya, where he will first offer prayers at the Ram temple at 7:00 p.m. and then hold a roadshow in the holy town.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday. He is scheduled to address four public meetings -- one in Andhra Pradesh and three in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Home Minister will hold a public meeting in Dharmavaram at 11:15 a.m. From there, he will proceed to Telangana to address public meetings in Hyderabad at 3:00 p.m., Nizamabad at 4:45 p.m., and Secunderabad at 6:15 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur and then, he will go to Bhubaneswar to launch the party's manifesto for Odisha Assembly elections.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Hardoi on Sunday at around 11:35 a.m. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will also participate in Prime Minister Modi's public meeting in Etawah and the roadshow in Ayodhya later in the day.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in West Bengal's Sujapur on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Telangana's Adilabad at 12:50 p.m. and Nagarkurnoo at 4:10 p.m.

* BSP supremo Mayawati will address an election rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.

