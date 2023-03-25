Rahul Gandhi penalised for insulting backward classes: Sushil Modi

Patna, March 25 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is penalised as he insulted the people from backward classes and the BJP has nothing to do with it.

"The court has convicted him for insulting people who have Modi surname. He has insulted the backward class people and the court has given him punishment. BJP has nothing to do with it," he said.

"Congress has a number of prominent lawyers. Why they did not put their arguments strongly. I personally believe that there is a conspiracy going on within the Congress party to eliminate Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"I have also filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a lower court of Patna and its hearing is scheduled in the month of April this year," Sushil Modi said.

"The way actions were taken against Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar is highly pleased with it. After the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar's mission to present himself as PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have gained strength. After the action on Tejashwi Yadav by central agencies, the pressure from Nitish Kumar has released... He is enjoying the moment. His party leaders giving statements to support these two leaders is merely a show-off," the BJP leader added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.